Two officers are back on duty at the state prison in Camp Hill after they became sick when they came into contact with a glove in the inmate exercise yard. Officials were called in to remove the glove. No word yet on if they learned anything. Meanwhile, tests at Hershey Medical Center confirm that some patients and visitors were exposed to the measles virus back on August 18th. Measles is highly contagious but officials believe they acted quickly and any exposure was limited.