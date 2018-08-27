Major Backups Expected This Week During I-83 Repair Project

PennDOT crews will be patching portions of Interstate 83 during the daytime this coming week in York County. The operation will take place between 9 AM and 3 PM, today through Thursday, weather permitting. While this schedule is subject to change, the intent is to patch the northbound right lane between Exit 16 (Route 74/Queen Street) and Exit 18 (Route 24/Mount Rose Avenue) today; the southbound right lane on Tuesday, Aug. 28; the northbound left lane on Wednesday, Aug. 29; and the southbound left lane on Thursday, Aug. 30. During the patching operation, traffic will be limited to a single lane. Significant traffic backups and delays will likely occur.