Lancaster City Residents Asked For Input On New Use-Of-Force Policy

Now that Lancaster City has released details on the new police use-of-force policy, residents are being asked to give their feedback. The update was under review last June when a taser incident went viral. Last week, District Attorney Craig Stedman announced that he would not file charges against Officer Philip Bernot after he tased resident Sean Williams as he sat on a curb. The new policy stresses that the use of force be proportional to the threat facing the officer and it requires de-escalation techniques before deadly force can be used. Mayor Danene Sorace held a community forum last Thursday evening and another one is planned next month. Residents can add their input now by going to this web site: cityoflancasterpa.com