York Co. Man Arrested Twice In Less Than 24-Hours

A Seven Valley’s man is being held on $500,000 bond in the York County Prison after he is arrested twice in less than 24-hours. Southwestern Regional Police say they were called to a home in the 3800-block of Tunnel Hill Road in North Codorus Township last Tuesday evening for a man with a knife threatening a woman. Officers arrived, disarmed and arrested 50-year old Matthew Miller. The suspect was held overnight on domestic violence offenses and then released Wednesday morning. But police say they were called back to the residence a short time later for a man pounding on the front and rear doors. Officers returned to re-arrest Miller. No one was hurt.