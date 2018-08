We know more about the man who was struck and killed in Lancaster County Tuesday night. The Coroner’s Office says 23-year old Carlos Paredes-Pena of Ephrata was behaving erratically just before he was hit by a mini-van as he walked in the southbound lane of traffic on Route-222 during a downpour. Ephrata police say they received two calls about a man walking in traffic near Mile-marker-41 before the fatal crash. The investigation is ongoing.