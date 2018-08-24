Lancaster Co. Father Charged In Death Of Son

A Lancaster County farmer has been charged in the death of his son in a feed mixer last spring. The District Attorney’s Office says 41-year old Alvin Beiler of Salisbury Township faces involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children following the May-30th incident at the family farm along the 500-block of Cambridge Road. The 4-year old had been seen by the hopper before the accident but officials say Beiler showed ‘gross negligence and recklessness’ for starting the equipment without knowing where the child was.