Lancaster Co. Father Charged In Death Of Son

A Lancaster County farmer has been charged in the death of his son in a feed mixer last spring. The District Attorney’s Office says 41-year old Alvin Beiler of Salisbury Township faces involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children following the May-30th incident at the family farm along the 500-block of Cambridge Road. The 4-year old had been seen by the hopper before the accident but officials say Beiler showed ‘gross negligence and recklessness’ for starting the equipment without knowing where the child was.

Headlines

