York Co. Tip Line Open In Wake Of A-G’s Grand Jury Report

The York County District Attorney says law enforcement stands ready to extensively investigate any and all credible allegations of sexual abuse involving clergy within York County referenced in the Attorney General’s Grand Jury report released last week. On Wednesday, D-A David Sunday established an electronic tip line. Anyone with information can email their information to this address:

DAtips@yorkcountypa.gov

Meanwhile, Sunday also noted that officials searched local records dating back to a 1995 York City Police investigation. But he said that information was destroyed in accordance with statewide standards governing investigations where no charges are filed.