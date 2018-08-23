No Charges Against Lancaster City Officer In Tasing Incident

Lancaster City will release a draft of a new use-of-force policy in the wake of a viral video of an officer arresting and tasing an unarmed black man last June. Lancaster online reports that the proposal will be discussed at a town hall set for Thursday at 6:30p at the Bright Side Opportunities Center. Meanwhile, District Attorney Craig Stedman on Wednesday admitted that while there were ‘critical shortcomings’ in the current policy, Officer Philip Bernot will not face charges for tasing resident Sean Williams as he sat on a curb. In July, Williams filed a federal lawsuit against the officer and the police department.