Local Father Charged In Drowning Death Of Daughter & Fiance

His daughter and fiance died in a boating accident last spring in the Susquehanna River and now a Lebanon County man has been arrested. The Dauphin County District Attorney says 26-year old Cody Binkley has been charged with multiple offenses including two counts of homicide by watercraft while operating under the influence and involuntary manslaughter. Binkley was in the boat when it capsized near a dock in Harrisburg at around 10pm back on May-7th. He was able to swim to safety. but 25-year old Mary Bredbenner and 3-year old Madelyn Binkley died from freshwater drowning. The D-A says Binkley had marijuana in his system at the time of the accident. Meanwhile, Harrisburg City officials have now installed warning signs at that dock.