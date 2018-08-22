Neighbor Charged In Lancaster Co. Beating & Stabbing Death

A Lancaster County man is beaten to death on his front porch and a neighbor has been charged with the killing. East Lampeter township police say 31-year old Jonathan Herr faces burglary and criminal homicide offenses in the stabbing and beating death of 68-year old Michael Varley. Officers say Herr allegedly used various items like a brick and a sauce pot to attack Varley at around 6pm Monday in the first block of Hedgewood Drive in Ronks. No word yet on a motive. Herr is being held in the Lancaster County Prison without bail.