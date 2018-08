A boating accident in the Susquehanna River last spring left a mother and young daughter dead. On Wednesday, the boyfriend, 26-year old Cody Binkley, who was also in the boat will be charged with multiple offenses including two counts of homicide by watercraft while operating under the influence and involuntary manslaughter. 25-year old Mary Bredbenner and 3-year old Madelyn Binkley died from freshwater drowning when their boat capsized near Harrisburg at around 10pm back on May-7th.