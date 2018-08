A patient at the Hershey Medical Center was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking at least 3-staff members and attempting to rape one of those workers. Derry Township Police say 33-year old Christian Bonnette was taken into custody after officers were called to the 4th floor just after 1am. Bonnette has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of rape. He is being held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.