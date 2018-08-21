Four Women Charged Following Lancaster Co. Home Invasion

A home invasion over the weekend in Lancaster County has led police to arrest two women and officers are looking for a third. Manheim Township Police say it was not a random incident when a victim was attacked allegedly until she lost consciousness on Saturday night at a home in the 200-block of Waterford Court in Lancaster Township. The victim was taken to a hospital but we do not know her current condition. Meanwhile, officers have charged 43-year old Ruth Marrero, 27-year old Cynthia Caban and 24-year old Sierra Caban, with aggravated assault and burglary. The two oldest suspects are being held in the Lancaster County Prison on $150,000 bail each. The youngest suspect is still at-large.