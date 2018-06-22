One Injured In Lancaster City Shooting

One man was wounded in a Lancaster City shooting overnight. Police say it happened at around 1am Friday along West Marion Street near North Concord. We do not know the victim’s condition. Officers say so far they do not have a suspect.
