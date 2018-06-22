Grandview Golf Course Incident Subject Of Hearing In York

A Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission hearing into possible discrimination at the Grandview Golf Course in Dover Township will continue this morning in York City Council Chambers. The panel began gathering evidence in the first of two sessions on Thursday. The commissioners learned more about why a group of African American women were asked to leave the course in April for allegedly playing too slowly. When the women refused to leave, Grandview management called police. Officers did not arrest anyone. A man who played behind the women testified Thursday that he didn’t see slow play.