The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal fire in York County. York Area Regional Police say the blaze was reported at around 5:30pm Wednesday in a home along the 100-block of McKinley Drive in York Township. The Coroner’s Office says the lone resident, a man, was found dead inside. His identity will be released once his family has been notified. An autopsy is planned for Thursday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.