Eight-and-a-half-years after a man was murdered in Lancaster City, officials have charged a suspect. The District Attorney’s Office says 60-year old Carl Hunter is now wanted in the stabbing death of 41-year old Michael Evans in his home along West Lemon Street in December of 2009. A grand jury convened last year and recommended the charge. Officials say hunter used a pair of scissors to stab Evans in the abdomen as the two men discussed Evans marijuana grow operation.