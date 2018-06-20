Overdosed Moms With Kids In Car Arrested In Lancaster Co.

Two Lancaster County mothers faces charges after they were found overdosed with a child in their car. Manheim Township Police say 33-year old Erica McCue of Conestoga was arrested after she was found passed out and parked along the Conestoga Greenway Trail. Then on Monday night, 33-year old Amy Rivera of Manheim was found overdosed in a parked car along the 500-block of South West End Avenue in Lancaster Township. Neither child was hurt. Both women were revived and then charged with endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness.

