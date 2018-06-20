Another Lancaster Co. Gun Shop Robbed Of Multiple Weapons

For the second time this year, more than a dozen weapons are stolen in a burglary at a Lancaster County gun shop. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called in after 18-handguns were taken from the Sportsman’s Shop in the 1200-block of Main Street in East Earl early on Tuesday morning. Last February, sixteen handguns and rifles were stolen in a similar smash-and-grab burglary at the Trop Gun Shop in Mount Joy Township. Northwest Regional Police say two 15-year-olds and a 14-year old are in custody for that break-in.