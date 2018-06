Two women are facing drug charges in York County. The District Attorney’s Office says police used a search warrant on a home along the 100-block of Breezewood Lane in Penn Township to seize about 50 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of heroin, drug packaging materials, and $16,000 in cash. Officers arrested 24-year old Katelyn Michaels and 25-year old Chelsea Nance of Westminster, Maryland. Both were charged with possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances.