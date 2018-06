Bail is set at $500,000 for a Lancaster man arrested on charges of illegal possession of drugs and two handguns. Police say 38-year old Dwayne Wright was pulled over last week for an expired vehicle registration when officers learned he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police allegedly found cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia along with two weapons. Since Wright had a previous conviction he was not allowed to have a handgun. He’s being held in the Lancaster County Prison.