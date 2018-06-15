Second Suspect Charged In Lancaster City Hall Arson

A second person has been arrested for last month’s arson at Lancaster City hall. Police say 18-year old Patrick Baker is charged with multiple offenses including arson of a historic resource, conspiracy and terrorism. Officers say another suspect, 29-year old Dwain London Jr allegedly paid Baker $40-dollars to use gasoline set fire to the city hall doors and a city-owned vehicle. The damage estimate totaled $70,000. Lancasteronline.com reports that both Baker and London are being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2-million dollars bail each.