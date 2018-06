A Lancaster County couple has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a string of distraction robberies. The District Attorney’s Office says 39-year old Chad Bright and 37-year old tonya Snyder, both of Ephrata, have been sentenced from 2.5-to-7 years in prison. Police say the thefts happened from October of 2017 until January of this year. Officers say while one suspect would distract an employee at each of 6-local businesses, the other suspect would steal cash from the register.