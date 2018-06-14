Guilty Verdict In Lancaster Co. Pistol-whipping Case

A Lancaster County jury has convicted a man for pistol-whipping another man in a park. The District Attorney’s Office says 37-year old Jeremy Alston was found guilty of multiple offenses including aggravated assault. Officials say Alston’s son had arranged to fight the victim in a Manheim Township park in September of 2016. But instead, Alston showed up and beat the 19-year old victim leaving him with facial injuries that required reconstructive surgery involving 3-metal plates, 19-screws and 50-staples. Alston had been out on bail, but the judge increased his bail to $500,000 as he awaits sentencing.