Guilty Plea In PSU Hazing Death

One of the Penn State students charged in the hazing death of another student last year has pleaded guilty to a total of 9-charges. The Centre Daily Times reports that 21-year old Ryan Burke of Scranton admitted his role in the death of 19-year old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza in February of 2017. Burke gave Piazza one of the 18 alcoholic drinks he consumed before he became injured when he fell down some stairs. Piazza was then left there for about 12-hours before he died. Burke will be sentenced on July-21st. Meanwhile, the judge set August-6th as the date when jury selection will begin as 14 other former fraternity brothers stand trial in the case.