Driver Wanted In Lancaster Fatal Hit-&-Run Arrested In FLA

An arrest has been made in a hit-&-run crash that killed a Lancaster City high school student 3-weeks ago. Twenty-three-year old Kristopher Martinez-Roman was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida on Monday by the U-S Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is awaiting extradition back to Lancaster. The suspect faces multiple charges including accidents involving death or injury. Another suspect, 29-year old Josue Rivera remains at-large. He is wanted on outstanding warrants. Police say Martinez-Roman was speeding and ran a red light which allegedly caused the crash at East King and Franklin Streets on May-24th. Officers say 16-year old Isaia Candelario was killed and a 17-year old passenger was seriously injured. Both were students at McCasky High School.