A missing Lancaster county teen has been gone for a month and police say she is in danger. Officers with Northern Regional say 16-year old Sierra Kulokoski of Penn Township was last seen on May-11th. See two photos of Sierra in this story at our web site. She is described as a white, female with brown hair and eyes who stands about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 140-lbs. Anyone who knows more about her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or 1-800-The Lost.