York Co. Man Faces Drug Charges After He Is Caught Breaking Into His Own Home

A York County man is arrested after he is caught breaking into his own home. Fairview Township Police say they were called to the 200-block of Quaker Circle in Lewisberry to find 41-year old Aaron Creamer had broken a window because he had locked himself out of his home. Officers then allegedly smelled marijuana and after searching the residence found 3.5-lbs of pot, over 1000-grams of liquid marijuana and about 15-grams of cocaine mixed with ecstasy along with assorted drug paraphernalia. Creamer is charged with multiple offenses including possession with intent to deliver.

Headlines

