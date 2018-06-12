Two More Charged In Lancaster Fatal Dose Case

A second and third person have been added to a Lancaster County fatal dose case. Police say the victim was a 30-year old woman who died of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl last December in her Landisville home. Officers say 21-year old Ivy Zerphey was charged previously, now 23-year old Chance Barber and 30-year old Lakisha Mercado, both of Mount Joy, have been arrested for drug delivery resulting in death. Police used a warrant to search a cell phone to allegedly track the sale. Bail for Barber and Mercado was set at $500,000, each. Both are being held in the Lancaster County Prison.