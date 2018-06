Two Lancaster City men have been charged in last week’s stabbing that left the victim in serious but stable condition. Police say 27-year old Manjit Gurung and 29-year old Rai Guman are facing aggravated assault and conspiracy following the June-5th attack along the 200-block of West Mifflin Street. Gurung and Guman are being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail each.