York City’s interim Police Chief since January was sworn in Monday to officially assume the rank. Troy Bankert said he will target violence and heroin, according to the York Daily Record. The chief hopes to build on an increased use of anonymous tips to reduce the number of shootings in the city. Bankert then promoted two other officers and swore in 10-probationary officers. And Sgt. Timothy Clymer was named York City Police Officer Of The Year.