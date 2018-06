Have you seen the man who walked into Lancaster County’s Shady Maple Complex wearing a beach covering and red-thong underwear that he exposed to several female patrons? East Earl Township Police released a photo of the man over the weekend. we posted it in this story at our web site. The incident happened on May-24th. Officers say the suspect is about 70-years old, and he wore a baseball cap, sunglasses and socks and sneakers. Anyone who knows more can call 717-355-5302.