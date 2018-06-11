Domestic Incident Ends In Lancaster Co. With One Arrest

Felony aggravated assault, witness intimidation, resisting arrest and dui are just some of the 12-charges facing a Lancaster County man, after a domestic incident last Friday. The District Attorney’s Office says police were called by a woman in a truck driven by 22-year old Austin Hougendobler of East Lampeter Township. She told officers she had been allegedly been assaulted and also threatened with a gun. Police stopped Hougendobler and he pulled over into a business lot in West Hempfield Township. That’s when the suspect nearly ran over the woman as she got out. Officers knew Hougendobler was armed and when he made a move for the weapon, he was tased. The suspect was injured when he hit his head on the pavement. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.