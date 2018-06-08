Worley-&-Obetz Files For Bankruptcy

Two days after Manheim-based energy supply company Worley-&-Obetz closed its doors due to a fraud investigation, the company filed for bankruptcy. The documents claim the firm has assets of between $10million and $50-million dollars, but their debts total between $50-million and $100-million. The filing also covers nearly a dozen subsidiaries who also had to shut down. More than 250-employees were laid off from Worley-&-Obetz alone. An earlier filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission from four regional banks claims losses totaling more than $60-million dollars, possibly tied to the company.