Driver Charged With DUI & 3-Vehicle Crash In Lancaster

The driver who allegedly caused a 3-vehicle crash and then fled is facing numerous charges in Lancaster County. State Police say troopers eventually captured 29-year old Mark Harvey of Downingtown not far from the crash scene along the Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township on Tuesday. But that wasn’t until after officers used a taser on Harvey, and the suspect tackled a trooper. Harvey is in the Lancaster County Prison after being charged multiple offenses including aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and accidents involving death or personal injury.