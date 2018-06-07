New Future For Shuttered Lancaster Co. Energy Company?

One of the owners of the now defunct Manheim-based energy supply company Worley-&-Obetz says he plans to form a new firm that could begin operations in July. Like the previous business, Seth Obetz says the new company would focus on energy, heating and cooling. Worley-&-Obetz closed on Monday after banks pulled funding in the midst of an investigation into possible fraud. Several regional banks have reported losses to a single customer, believed to be the company, totaling more than $60-million dollars. Over the last month, Worley-&-Obetz laid off roughly 250-employees.