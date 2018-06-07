Governor Wolf’s Executive Order Advocates For Equal Pay

Calling the gender pay gap wrong, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday ending the practice of state agencies requiring a job applicant to provide their salary history during the hiring process. The order goes into effect in 90-days. Wolf also called on the General Assembly to pass similar protections. He says even though Pennsylvania passed an equal pay law in 1959, the state ranks 29th out of the 50 states for pay disparity. The governor says women working full time in the commonwealth get just 79 cents for every dollar that men are paid.