A Lancaster County man is arrested for cruelty to animals and illegal possession of a firearm after police say he allegedly shot a dog. Police say when 26-year old Paul Leinhauser of East Earl Township entered a home along Gault Road last month, two dogs escaped. That’s when one of the pets knocked down his child causing some minor injuries. Officers say Leinhauser then grabbed a handgun he was not allowed to have from his vehicle and shot the pet. The dog is recovering from the injuries.