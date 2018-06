Flames that started in one vehicle at a York County salvage yard Wednesday afternoon, then spread to several others and some offices. Southwestern Regional Police say there were no injuries from the blaze that took several hours to fight at U-Pull-It in the 1800-block of Sunnyside Road in Spring Grove in North Codorus Township. Roads surrounding the company were also closed due to the large amount of fire equipment called to the scene. No word yet on a damage estimate.