Another Bank May Have Lost Millions To Lancaster’s Worley-&-Obetz

There’s more fallout from the abrupt closure of Manheim-based energy supplier Worley-&-Obetz. A fourth regional bank, S-&-T Bancorp appears to have lost at least $4-million dollars to a single large commercial customer. Three other companies, Fulton Financial, Franklin Financial Services, and Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania made similar filings last week to the federal Securities and Exchange Commission revealing losses totaling over $60-million dollars. When no bank would provide needed operating capital, Worley-&-Obetz closed on Monday leaving more than 150-employees out of work. An investigation into ‘potentially fraudulent activity’ is underway. Meanwhile, Lancaster Online reports that a Worley-&-Obetz subsidiary, Ranck Plumbing Heating AC Division closed on Tuesday.