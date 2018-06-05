York Gets Economic Grant For Robot Development

York City’s plan to become a major center for robot innovation took a step forward Monday when Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $6 million dollars in state funding. The York Plan 2.0 Innovation District located in the northwest corner of the city will feature American-made robotic device development and assembly, prototype design workshops, and office and lab space. Wolf says the money will help revitalize not only York City, but York County, and connect again to its historic manufacturing heritage.