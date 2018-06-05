Worley-&-Obetz Abruptly Closes, Investigation Continues

After 3-weeks of a missing CEO and then dozens of layoffs in an attempt to save the company, a Lancaster County business abruptly closed on Monday. Officials say lenders would not agree to fund operations at Manheim-based energy supplier Worley-&-Obetz. The firm had previously laid off more than 100-employees, now over 140-remaining workers have lost their jobs. Late last week, three regional banks filed financial reports to the federal Securities and Exchange Commission revealing losses of over $60-million dollars. The header on one file was titled ‘2018 Worley Obetz Impairment.’ The CEO of the firm, 57-year old Jeff Lyons had been reported missing for a short time last month. He has since been found safe. So far, no charges have been filed but an investigation into ‘potentially fraudulent activity’ continues.