Dog Owner Sentenced In Lancaster City Attack That Injured 2-Kids & Mom

A Lancaster City man has been sentenced to 7-years probation after he pleaded guilty to charges from an attack where his dog seriously injured 2-children. The District Attorney’s Office says 42-year old Luis Colon-Colon admitted to several misdemeanor counts including reckless endangerment following an incident last June. That’s when the suspects pit bull terrier broke out of his backyard along the 700-block of High Street and somehow got inside a vehicle. The dog then bit a mother and her 2-year old daughter in a car seat and a her 5-year old son. All needed medical care and prosecutors say the children may need it for years to come. The dog was captured after the attack and euthanized. Colon-Colon was also ordered to pay roughly $55,000 in restitution, court costs and fines.