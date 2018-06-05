Do You Recognize This York Co. Bank Robbery Suspect?

Pennsylvania State Police have released surveillance photos from a York FCounty bank robbery earlier this spring. Troopers say the suspect used a note to steal cash from the M-&-T branch along the 6900-block of Delta Road in Peach Bottom Township on April-18th. The robber escaped on foot. State Police say earlier that morning, the suspect tried to rob a bank along the Pa-Maryland border. But he left when he saw a security guard on duty. Troopers describe the robber as a white male, 35-to-45 years of age, 5-foot-7, 150-lbs with a small build, brown hair, scruffy facial hair and transition sunglasses. He also wore a baseball hat with a teal superman logo. Anyone with more info can call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4-PA-tips.