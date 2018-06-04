York Co. Police Shooting Update

The man who allegedly tried to rob a York County bank last week and was wounded in a police shooting has been charged with several offenses including resisting arrest. Southwestern Regional Police say 33-year old Ryan Smith of Spring Grove tried to withdraw $500,000 from the Santander branch without out having an account there. Officers responded and eventually used a taser several times in order to arrest Smith. then at one point the suspect was shot. Smith continues to recover from his wound as state police and the York County District Attorney’s Office investigate.