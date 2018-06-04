Worley-&-Obetz Layoffs Follow-Up

We have more details on the ‘potentially fraudulent activity that led to more than 100-layoffs announced recently at Manheim-based energy supplier Worley-&-Obetz. Financial filings to the federal Securities And Exchange Commission late last week from three regional banks reveals losses totaling more than $60-million dollars. The header on one filing was titled ‘2018 Worley Obetz Impairment.’ The CEO of the firm, had been reported missing by his family several weeks ago but since then, 57-year old Jeff Lyons has been found safe. So far, no charges have been filed but investigators continue to examine records.