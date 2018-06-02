Vote Mark Levin in the National Radio Hall of Fame

Our own Mark Levin has been nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame. Mark is eligible for the Hall as an On-Air Personality in the category of Spoken Word Format. We need your help to get him inducted!

Listeners can vote for their favorite personality from June 4th to June 18th.

Visit www.radiovote.com to cast your vote OR

text the number 500 to phone number 96000 to cast a vote for Mark Levin

*Standard Text and Message Rates may apply. Limit one vote per phone number.

Winners will be announced on June 25th. Thank you!