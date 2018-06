York City’s 1st Peace And Opportunity Summit is set for Tuesday, June-26 at William Penn Senior High School. Mayor Michael Helfrich’s Office says the goal of the 5-to-8 PM event is to create a forum for residents, especially young people, to talk about violence in the city. Employers, schools and non-profits are also welcome to participate. Learn more details at Mayor Helfrich’s Facebook page as well as yorkcity.org