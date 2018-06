Weeks after the CEO of a Lancaster energy supply company was reported missing, The firm has now laid off more than 100-workers. Police say 57-year old Jeffery Lyons was reported missing by his family on May-15th but he has since been found safe. Officials with Worley-&-Obetz, say the layoffs come because the firm is under an FBI investigation for potential fraudulent activity. Management hopes the layoffs will allow them to survive until investigators finish their probe.