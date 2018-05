Governor Tom Wolf has unveiled Resurface PA, his administration’s new statewide initiative to attack potholes across the state. With warmer weather here, Wolf says PennDOT is mounting an aggressive campaign to accelerate repaving work with $150-million dollars targeting more than 700-miles this year. Drivers can report potholes and other highway-maintenance concerns on state routes by calling 1-800-fix-road or go online to: customercare.penndot.gov